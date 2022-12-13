Ariana Grande Interviews Her “Brilliant Queen” Jennifer Coolidge

After sadly concluding her portrayal of Tanya McQuoid in the hit show ‘The White Lotus,’ Jennifer Coolidge is now hailed as Entertainment Weekly‘s Entertainer of the Year.

Things just got even better though because the ‘American Pie’ actress’ self-proclaimed super fan, Ariana Grande, accepted her invitation to interview her for EW’s cover story.

During the interview, the two women exchanged greetings and compliments, and the “Thank U, Next” singer congratulated her queen expressing:

“Anyway, this is about you, my brilliant, brilliant queen. First of all, I want to congratulate you on Entertainment Weekly’s Entertainer of the Year. This is so exciting, and beyond deserved. You’ve been my Entertainer of the Year since 1999, every year. How does it feel?”

And to that, the always so humble Coolidge responded,

“I feel like the voting was rigged. I feel like, I don’t know, someone got sick or something, but I’m thrilled. I mean, this is going to be something… I’ll never forget this. I really thought when I got the message that it was some sort of joke. But anyway, I’m embarrassed because I just didn’t have high hopes of things like this, you know what I mean? My life had been sort of flatlining for quite a while, so this is above and beyond, and it’s a thrill.”

Grande touched on the subject of the Emmy winner’s favorite role or film she’s starred in, to which she mentioned ‘American Pie,’ wherein she played the role of Jeanine Stifler (aka Stifler’s Mom).

And then the interview got a bit more juicy with the singer asking Coolidge:

“Well, that beautifully leads me to my next question: You’ve spoken publicly about the tremendous impact that playing Stifler’s mom has had on your life. In particular, how much d**k it’s gotten you. Do you remember the best d**k you got from playing Stifler’s mom? Do you keep in touch?”

“Well, it was definitely the youngest fellow. He was just very, very charming, and it was very weird because…,” ‘The White Lotus’ star began.

Grande clarified to her that she didn’t mean to impose, and that there was “no pressure to share the details.” However, much to our delight, Coolidge was more than happy to share the deets of the best d**k she got revealing,

“This one guy was particularly young — legal, of course, it was all very legal — but it was funny because we had to… The one moment was a little bit awkward because he…”

But then the “7 Rings” singer told her:

“You don’t have to answer! I just wanted to make you laugh.”

The actress asked her if she didn’t want to know, and Grande said she did, so she continued spilling the tea about the young man. 😉

“No, I won’t get into the details. But afterwards, the next morning, I told him I needed to get a blow dry. So he was so young, we called his mother to see where I could get a blow dry. It was so weird that happened on the phone, it was very clear that we were in the bed together,” Coolidge shared.

She also cleared the air about her previous statement saying: “Thank God for that movie, I got to sleep with 200 men.”

The ‘Legally Blonde’ star clarified,

“I would love to say that was true, but I mean, that was sort of an exaggeration. But it did sort of open up the world to a much broader group of handsome men — and younger men.”

Putting two QUEENS together was definitely a good call, as we got all the juicy deets!

