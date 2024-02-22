Ariana Grande’s BF Ethan Slater Stars in a Homoerotic Wrestling Match

A certain video of Ethan Slater has been going around online, and it shows him shirtless and ripped while having a wrestling match with another man in a living room…

If you don’t already know Slater, he is a 31-year-old American actor, singer, writer, and composer, who is known for portraying the titular character in the SpongeBob SquarePants musical. Not to mention, he is playing the role of Boq in the highly anticipated ‘Wicked’ movie.

Slater is currently dating Ariana Grande, who is starring as Glinda in the upcoming film. The two reportedly began spending a lot of time with each other, and they became an official couple after the actor filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay.

Moving on to the homoerotic wrestling video starring Slater, the 45-second clip is reportedly from a 2017 short. However, the version of it that is circulating on the internet has a logo of GayHoopla.com, which is an amateur adult film site.

People in the comments section are equally stunned and curious about the video, and here are some of their reactions:

“But what’s the title of the video for research purposes???!?,” Twitter user @issaskinnyzay wrote.

“Pretty sure this is just some student film with the “g*yhoopla” logo smacked on it,” @sctbrt expressed.

“Everyone has a past .. i mean sly did some stuff on the side to,” @XaverDB commented.

“100% fake , never happened Although, I wish it did,” @la_is_official also wrote.

On that note, you can be the judge after watching Slater’s video here:

oh? https://t.co/Ru86oetM3i — r e c k o n e r (daddy lessons defender) (@get__innocuous) February 20, 2024

Sources: queerty.com, en.wikipedia.org, imdb.com