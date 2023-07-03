‘Aristotle and Dante’: A Moving Story About an Unusual Friendship

The trailer of ‘Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe’ was recently released, and it shows a moving story about two young boys’ friendship as they navigate through a challenging journey to self-discovery.

The coming-of-age film is based on American poet and novelist Benjamin Alire Sáenz’s 2012 novel of the same title, and it is written and directed by Aitch Alberto. The story is set in El Paso, Texas in the year 1987.

Max Pelayo is playing the role of Aristotle Mendoza while Reese Gonzales is portraying the character of Dante Quintana. The plot of the film reads:

“‘Aristotle and Dante’ centers on two Mexican-American boys on the cusp of manhood who form a life-changing bond after a chance meeting at an El Paso pool in the summer of 1987.”

The trailer shows how an instant connection turns into a strong bond of friendship between Aristotle and Dante. However, their “new, unusual friendship” is bound to face some trials, and add on top of it “the difficult road to self-discovery.”

Aside from Pelayo and Gonzales, the film’s cast also includes: Eva Longoria, Eugenio Derbez, Veronica Falcón, and Kevin Alejandro. ‘Aristotle and Dante’ premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, and it is set to be shown in US theaters on September 8.

In the meantime, you can watch the emotional trailer here:

Sources: people.com, rottentomatoes.com