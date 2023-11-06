Armie Hammer Makes an Instagram Comeback after Controversies

Armie Hammer recently made a comeback on Instagram after facing a series of allegations over the past few years…

The 37-year-old American actor posted a workout video where he can be seen lifting weights one hand at a time. On the caption of his Instagram Story, he wrote:

“Been a lot of land mines over the last couple years… finally found one that works for me #landminepress,” jokingly hinting at the numerous controversies that he has been facing.

Hammer then posted a follow-up story, thanking those people who continues to support him despite the allegations.

“All jokes aside thank you all for the love and support,” he expressed.

Armie posted again 💙💙

WE love you so much @armiehammer 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/LQb7yH6T8f — Sanchy ღ (@DirtySchmidt) November 5, 2023

Aside from the stories, the ‘Call Me by Your Name’ star also shared a shirtless photo at a beach in Los Angeles. His caption reads:

“When the LA welcome committee demands you do a cold water plunge in the ocean right when you get off the plane…”

For more context on Hammer’s allegations, multiple women have accused him of rape, emotional abuse and violence in 2021. Not to mention, there was also a controversy about him having an alleged fetish for cannibalism.

The actor finally decided to break his silence regarding the allegations, denying any criminal wrongdoing. Moreover, the Los Angeles County DA’s office also confirmed back in May that they would not be filing sexual assault charges against Hammer.

Sources: people.com, socialitelife.com