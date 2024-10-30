Armie Hammer Returns with a New Role and a Bold Podcast Venture

Armie Hammer is stepping back into the spotlight with not only a new film role but also a fresh venture into podcasting. After a hiatus marked by controversy and a series of allegations, Hammer is set to star alongside Thomas Jane in Frontier Crucible, a western set in the rugged 1870s American frontier. Based on Harry Whittington’s novel Desert Stake-Out, the film will follow the intense, unforgiving world of frontier justice. Scheduled to begin filming this November, Frontier Crucible will be Hammer’s first acting role since his career was put on hold due to allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse.

Armie Hammer Podcast

Advertisement

But Hammer isn’t stopping with his return to the big screen. He’s also recently launched The Armie HammerTime Podcast, a platform he describes as an intimate space for reflection, rebuilding, and conversation. According to its official description, the podcast invites listeners to hear “Armie sit down with extraordinary people from all walks of life as he rebuilds his own.” The podcast’s teaser adds a cheeky note: “Don’t worry… we feed him before every episode,” alluding to the infamous accusations of cannibalistic fantasies that fueled months of tabloid speculation. Hammer himself hinted at the mixed reactions he expects, stating, “Some of you are going to love this, and some of you are going to f***ing hate it,” in a video posted to his Instagram.

The podcast’s debut episode features actor Tom Arnold as the first guest, diving into an emotional and raw discussion about personal growth, sobriety, and facing past traumas. In the episode, Hammer and Arnold share experiences with addiction and rehabilitation, explore the lasting impact of childhood on adult life, and reflect on how fame shapes relationships. Their conversation also touches on rebuilding one’s career and the significance of loyalty and friendship when facing adversity.

Advertisement

Related: https://instinctmagazine.com/armie-hammer-discusses-scandal-and-rehab-on-painful-lessons-podcast/

So, what do you think? Is Armie Hammer poised for a comeback, or is the world just not ready yet?

https://www.instagram.com