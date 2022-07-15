Armie Hammer Spotted in the Cayman Islands

Armie Hammer has received a series of major controversies, including that of sexual abuse allegations, as well as cannibalism.

More recently though, the 35-year-old actor was supposedly seen working at a hotel in the Cayman Islands, and photos of him surfaced online and in the tabloids. At first, a flyer circulated online indicating that Hammer was working as a concierge. To that, the hotel denied and told various media outlets that the actor was not their employee.

Armie Hammer is reportedly working as a concierge in the Cayman Islands after being blacklisted by Hollywood. (via @Muna_Mire) pic.twitter.com/dEhfWoCVIf — Cinema Solace (@solacecinema) July 6, 2022

However, a source of Variety claims otherwise. According the the source, “He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle. The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family.”

KARMA’S A B*TCH: Armie Hammer seen working as a timeshare salesmen. No word on whether he’s still a cannibal. pic.twitter.com/HgpQoUAwft — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 9, 2022

After his career hit rock bottom due to the controversies, a source of Variety says that Hammer spent time in a treatment facility. The anonymous source also reveals that the actor was managing an apartment complex in the Caymans before working as a timeshare salesman.

Furthermore, he is living there for his two children because they are residing in the Islands with their mother and Hammer’s ex-wife, TV personality Elizabeth Chambers.

