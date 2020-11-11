Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Beefcake Son Can’t Stop Taking His Shirt Off

Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s youngest son, Joseph Baena, appears to be the one most likely to follow in his famous father’s footsteps when it comes to the world of bodybuilding.

The 23-year-old has developed a massive penchant for fitness as evidenced by all the shirtless photos of him breaking a sweat at the gym. He’s also aced a lot of classic poses that made Arnold famous over forty years ago where the resemblance is uncanny. Another fun fact: Joseph is hot as hell.

He’s amassed a staggering 200K-plus following on Instagram as fans have taken a liking to his Arnold-type presence not to mention his gorgeous face and sweet smile in the process. Baena is the son of Arnold and his former housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena. She gave birth to him while he was still married to now ex-wife Maria Shriver.

Baena has some competition in the hotness department when it comes to Arnold’s other son Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Patrick’s muscles are much leaner compared to his younger half-bro where he has that whole golden, California surfer dude look down to perfection. Yummy indeed.

We can also throw Chris Pratt into the mix of good looking men in the Schwarzenegger-Shriver family due to him being married to their daughter Katherine.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, who has a bit of controversial history with the LGBTQ community, is considered to be a sex icon due to his swarthy and delicious presence on television and in the movies.

So this begs the question… who would you rather? Joseph, Patrick or Chris?