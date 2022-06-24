Every June, it’s easy to get inundated with invitations to attend an array of NYC Pride events. I’m not complaining, as it’s always an honor to be amid the excitement and celebrations honoring the LGBTQ+IA community. These days, however, I’m far more selective of the events I attend during Pride. I prefer to forego frivolous partying and participate more in meaningful and philanthropic opportunities that genuinely impact lives.

Instinct Magazine was thrilled to be invited to such an event this week, and evocative and emotive exhibition entitled, ‘Forms of Intimacy: A Celebration of Pride.’ The groundbreaking exhibition and charity auction partnership between Sotheby’s auction house and luxury fitness and lifestyle brand Equinox was a visual feast, with an eclectic crowd of art patrons, creative peeps, vibrant New York City movers and shakers, mingling with delicious complimentary light bites and sparkling rose’.

More than 20 images by LGBTQIA+ artists, including Steven Klein, Willy Vanderperre, Laurence Philomène, Emmie America, and Cherry Au Hon I, are included in the exhibition, which will be at Sotheby’s New York from June 21 through June 30.

An examination of the various forms of queer intimacy and a celebration of people who are challenging the limitations and stereotypes that still surround LGBTQIA+ life is at the heart of the exhibition. The result is a culmination of young and upcoming photographers and legendary image-makers such as the remarkable Steven Klein, evoking both arousal and a rethinking of sexuality, representation, and self-expression.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Will Mayer, the Executive Creative Director for Equinox, who shared that the brand has a long history of supporting diversity, inclusion, encouraging self-expression, independence, and self-improvement. These values strongly resonate with the impressive roster of creative talent highlighted in this collaboration.

Mayer Explains,

‘Equinox’s creative inspiration is realized through diverse storytelling across various art forms and culture. Mayer Explains, Expressed through ‘Forms of Intimacy, a Celebration of Pride,’ the initiative amplifies emerging and established artists in the LGBTQIA+ community who depict the multiplicity of human gender and sexuality through a photographic lens,’ he added. ‘We have a long history of working with iconic photographers who share this vision and spark dialogue with their approach to celebrating pop culture through their work.’

As for me, as an advocate of child welfare and Foster-care reform, one of the biggest highlights of the evening was learning that the Equinox-Sotheby’s collaboration converged in affiliation with Camp Felix Pride — a groundbreaking new summer camp for LGBTQ+IA youth in the New York City foster care system. 100% of the auction proceeds will support Camp Felix Pride and provide LGBTQIA youth with a fun-filled summer camp experience where they can feel free to be themselves in a safe, welcoming and nurturing environment.

I encourage you all to visit the auction site and discover an array of prolific LGBTQIA artwork for a great cause. Happy Pride!

The auction, hosted by Sotheby’s at Sothebys.com, will run between June 15 and 30. Forms of Intimacy: A Celebration of Pride presented by Equinox. Photography exhibition and benefit auction hosted by Sotheby’s from June 21st – 30th at Sotheby’s New York, 1334 York Ave, New York, NY 10021, the United States / Online Auction: June 15 – June 30, 2022, 4 pm EDT, New York