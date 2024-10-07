Artist Christopher Ciccone Dies at 63 from Cancer

Christopher Ciccone contributed to Instinct Magazine for several fashion issues and was an Editor-at-Large for the October 2003 issue. May his soul rest in peace.

Photo Credit: @madonna (Instagram)

The talented artist has done it all–from art, furniture and interior design to directing short films, music videos, and stage productions. Back when Christopher contributed to the magazine, he had just come out with a solo exhibit.

Christopher Ciccone had an extremely close but complex relationship with his sister, Madonna, who was actually the reason he moved to New York in 1982. He originally came to support her as a backup dancer but soon played an important role in her career. Ciccone was the artist behind Madonna’s Like a Prayer 12″ vinyl artwork, the art director for her iconic 1990 Blonde Ambition World Tour, and the tour director for the 1993 The Girlie Show tour, among many other artistic contributions. Madonna even referred to him as her “most trusted confidant,” entrusting him with designing her Upper West Side apartment and her Los Angeles home.

In a lengthy post shared by the ‘Like a Virgin’ singer, Madonna shared how dance had brought the two of them closer and made them feel safe, sharing that it was through dance that Christopher was able to feel safe with his sexuality:

“When I finally got the courage to go to New York to become a Dancer [,] my brother followed. And again we took each other’s hands, and we danced through the madness of New York City! We devoured Art and Music And Film like hungry animals. [W]e were in the epicenter of all of these things exploding. We danced through the madness of the AIDS epidemic.”

Madonna shared that the two shared many great moments together both on and off stage:

“We danced together on stage in the beginning of my career and eventually, he became the Creative Director, of many tours.

My brother was right by my side. He was a painter a poet and a visionary. I admired him. He had impeccable taste.”

Christopher’s relationship with Madonna soured in 2008 when he released his book ‘Life with My Sister Madonna,’ but was mended in 2012. Madonna even gave a glimpse into their misunderstandings through her Instagram post:

“The last few years have not been easy. We did not speak for sometime but [w]hen my brother got sick. We found our way back to each other. I did my best to keep him alive as long as possible. He was in so much pain towards the end. Once again, we held hands. We closed our eyes and we danced.Together. I’m glad he’s not suffering anymore. There will never be anyone like him.

I know he’s dancing somewhere.💔”

Ciccone was an openly gay man who married British actor Ray Thacker in 2012. He is survived by his husband Ray, sister Madonna, and niece Lourdes Leon.

