As Video Goes Viral, “Karen” Identified as Nurse at Nearby Hospital

If there was any wonder from the heteronormative world why Pride Month is necessary, all they need to do is look no further than Alcoa, Tennessee. On June 9 in the Blount County community, two teenage girls Jasmine Martinez and Carmen McClain were decorating a bridge that has been known for communal art with Pride flags when a “Karen” approached the girls and went on a tirade.

The whole incident was originally captured by McClain and put on her TikTok account. Even though McClain removed the video, it was saved elsewhere. It didn’t take long for the internet to identify the Karen. Many people across social media identified the woman as Tabitha Dardeau Travis of Maryville, TN, but they didn’t stop there. Travis’ workplace was revealed as well, Blount Memorial Hospital, which is affiliated with the Mayo Clinic.

This is Tabitha Dardeau Travis of Maryville, TN. She works at @Blount_Memorial’s Wellness Center. pic.twitter.com/I1FDhwujTr — Opossum Press (@OpossumPress) June 9, 2021

Once Travis was exposed, many took to Twitter to confront the employer about her homophobic behavior.

@Blount_Memorial, which is part of @MayoClinic, has an employee named Tabitha Dardeau Travis whose claim to fame is painting over the artwork of children. Hateful! https://t.co/WXX5GqPEoz — WhitewaterDave (@dave_whitewater) June 10, 2021

The artwork before the Karen named Tabitha Dardeau Travis, that works at Blount Memorial Hospital, defaced it. Btw, Blount Memorial has some staff that are outrageously transphobic. I can attest this from person experience. pic.twitter.com/SJsxIK8OVC — Carla Lewis (@manicsquirrel) June 9, 2021

@Blount_Memorial u have Tabitha Dardeau Travis employed by u. Are u sure u wnt to have someone tht lacks character & disrespects humanity represent'g ur establishment, a place where patients rely on a friendly caring staff? Time to kick her to the curb! https://t.co/aij2O4FXwz https://t.co/T90Ka5QjER — Karma's a Bitch (I'm Karma 🐾) (@KarmaKitten53) June 11, 2021

Martinez also posted various photos and videos on her Instagram account to not only expose Travis’ behavior but how there were others in that town writing homophobic messages over the Pride flags.

McClain shared on her TikTok account how people in the community came out in support of her and her girlfriend but also for the LGBTQ community.

@yummy_carmennn420 wow. thank you to EVERYONE for this. you have absolutely no clue what this means to me. ♬ original sound – carmen

Sources: yummy_carmennn420 TikTok Account, Jasmine Martinez Instagram Account, Opossum Press Twitter Account, TikTok’s Favorite Karen TikTok Account, WBIR Channel 10 Official YouTube Channel, WBIR Channel 10,