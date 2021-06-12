HOT

Cheyenne Jackson’s Hotel Room Workouts Got Him Shredded Abs and Bulging Biceps

HOT

Is Grindr Safe Under Apple's New Pornographic Hookup App Ban?

TOP

Swimsuit Surprise! Water Makes These Trunks Come Undone

TOP

Male Teachers Wear Skirts In Solidarity With Expelled Student

As Video Goes Viral, “Karen” Identified as Nurse at Nearby Hospital

by
Tennessee “Karen” verbally harasses two teen girls as she defaces their Pride flag art. (Photo Credit: Screenshots of videos from Jasmine Martinez Instagram account)

If there was any wonder from the heteronormative world why Pride Month is necessary, all they need to do is look no further than Alcoa, Tennessee. On June 9 in the Blount County community, two teenage girls Jasmine Martinez and Carmen McClain were decorating a bridge that has been known for communal art with Pride flags when a “Karen” approached the girls and went on a tirade.

The whole incident was originally captured by McClain and put on her TikTok account. Even though McClain removed the video, it was saved elsewhere.  It didn’t take long for the internet to identify the Karen.  Many people across social media identified the woman as Tabitha Dardeau Travis of Maryville, TN, but they didn’t stop there.  Travis’ workplace was revealed as well, Blount Memorial Hospital, which is affiliated with the Mayo Clinic.

@auntkaren0

#PerfectAsWeAre #pridemonth ty@yummy_carmennn420 for posting #tdwhbwwh #karens

♬ original sound – TikTok’s Favorite Karen

Once Travis was exposed, many took to Twitter to confront the employer about her homophobic behavior.

 

Martinez also posted various photos and videos on her Instagram account to not only expose Travis’ behavior but how there were others in that town writing homophobic messages over the Pride flags.

McClain shared on her TikTok account how people in the community came out in support of her and her girlfriend but also for the LGBTQ community.

@yummy_carmennn420

wow. thank you to EVERYONE for this. you have absolutely no clue what this means to me.

♬ original sound – carmen

 

Sources: yummy_carmennn420 TikTok Account, Jasmine Martinez Instagram Account, Opossum Press Twitter Account, TikTok’s Favorite Karen TikTok Account, WBIR Channel 10 Official YouTube Channel, WBIR Channel 10

 

Leave a Comment