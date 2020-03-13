Asbury Park’s Paradise Crowns A New Queen-Miss Paradise 2020 Olivia Lux!

Asbury Park nightlife entertainment complex Paradise has seen some extraordinary talent come to battle it out and win the crown of Miss Paradise during their twenty years. From dazzling New York City doll Jolina Jasmine, RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Honey Davenport, drag performer turned Broadway impresario Victoria Stiles (Daniel Koye) to multiple title holders Victoria Courtez and Verona Voulure DeMournay, the dolls each and every year are top notch. This year, they crowned a brand new Miss Paradise, and the talent this year was absolutely no exception, both with the fierce competition as well as the doll that was crowned this year; Miss Paradise 2020 Olivia Lux.

The judges panel was stacked with personalities from multiple areas of the entertainment world who definitely had their work cut out from them with this talented group of ladies. In addition to dynamic talents like New York City bon vivant and Boylesque bombshell Richard Schieffer and Liza Constandino of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Paradise had two surprise judges in store for the evening. Margaret Jacobs and her sensational mother Marge Sr. (of The Real Housewives of New Jersey) joined the panel to judge what is widely considered to be one of the biggest events on the Asbury Park social calendar. This year’s event had a record crowd, with close to eight hundred people on the property to watch the new Miss Paradise get crowned.

This year’s contestants: Britney Virazzano, Bella Sky, Whendy Whaxwood, Olivia Lux, Vanity Ray A-Man-Duh & Aurora Van Wales all bought their A-Game and beyond!

When it was all said and done, the dynamic Olivia Lux swept the competition (and every category) and was crowned Miss Paradise 2020 (Bella Sky was First Runner Up, while Bitchy Bingo hostess Whendy Whaxwood grabbed Second Runner Up). Olivia’s talent (video included below) was,as Margaret Josephs herself put it, “Ann Margaret/Vegas wonderful”! She glittered in a “Diamond’s Are A Girl’s Best Friend” medley which incorporated Broadway kick lines, stunning choreography from her backup dancers, and a raucous finale!

The beginning of one doll’s reign meant the end of another’s; Miss Paradise 2019 Mancie Mandell took her final bow as Miss Paradise and her step-down was dignified and ethereal as the community paid homage to the past year’s queen.

Olivia Lux debuts her weekly Friday show, appropriately titled “Lux Land”at Paradise in Asbury Park on March 13th.

All Photos Courtesy of Michelle Zevallos for Crumbles Photography

