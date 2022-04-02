Asbury Park’s St Laurent Social Club Gets Reimagined For 2022

In 1886, The St. Laurent Social Club had the distinction of being one of the only women-only owned hotels in the Garden State. Today, a business that was the brainchild of Mrs. Susan Flynn has gradually morphed into a mainstay of the LGBTQ Community of Asbury Park as Hotel Tides, which recently saw their own chapter close at this noted location. In perhaps a nod to so much of Asbury Park becoming revitalized, The St. Laurent Social Club is being reimagined for today. Not only is the history of the business being preserved and paid homage to, but the newer amenities and innovations are truly going to be game changers for not just The St. Laurent, but for Asbury Park as a whole.

Keeping the rich history of The St. Laurent was crucial, as it is the last original hotel standing (of four) in Asbury Park, while at the same time, it was essential to weave in the amenities of today. Whether it is a completely “invisible” check in/check out service (your phone functions as your room key!) or each room being specifically outfitted with a custom convertible bed, The St. Laurent is crafting a hybrid between retro chic and twenty-first century convenience. The location is historically known for their one of a kind cocktails, and that is also going to be a major component of The St. Laurent. Ricardo Rodriguez, formerly of Miami’s Broken Shaker (named one of The World’s 50 Best Bars) is on board to craft gorgeously inventive (and potent) cocktails that not only pair wonderfully with the menu, but more than stand on their own.

In its previous iteration as The Hotel Tides, not only was the space known as one of Asbury Park’s LGBTQ tentpoles (under the watchful eye of General Manger Ryan Jimenez) but it was also named the” Best Restaurant in Asbury Park” by NJ.com in 2019). Now, Heirloom Kitchen (a restaurant/cooking school hybrid located in Central Jersey) is now heading up food & beverage at The St. Laurent Social Club. Chef David Viana (of Bravo’s Top Chef fame and already an adopted son of Asbury Park himself) spoke to me following his elimination from the Bravo smash reality show competition in 2019. In a bit of foreshadowing, he told me “I love what we have started here at Heirloom. I’m hoping it spreads to Asbury Park…”. Several years later, Viana’s vision has become realized at The St. Laurent Social Club,

