Ashlee Simpson Posts Nude Pic Of Hubby Evan Ross

Ashlee Simpson has a very unique way of celebrating her husband Evan Ross’ birthday. Ross, of course, is the son of the legendary diva Diana Ross. To commemorate Evan’s 33rd birthday, Ashlee took to social media sharing a naked pic of her hubby while he was standing wet in the shower.

The pic, posted to Instagram, was accompanied by another pic in black and white of the couple. “Happy Birthday to the love of my life,” Simpson posted, “Your spirit is truly infectious, and I’m so lucky to spend every day with you. 33 baby.”

Aside from being the son of the iconic Diana Ross and brother to television dynamo Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan is a formidable talent in his own right with acting credits in both film and television, among them The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

As for the actor’s naked booty shot posted to Instagram by his wife, sister Tracee chimed in, commenting on the photo. Posting multiple laughing emojis, Tracee added, “@ashleesimpsonross “the shower photo.”

Larsa Pippen and Khadijah Haqq are among the other celebs to wish the booty baring Evan Ross a Happy Birthday, and Evan, of course, returned the love to Ashlee’s post with [smile] emoji and “Love You.”

Evan also shared other birthday wishes he received, including one from Miss Diana Ross herself, and he shared that he and his family had a pre-birthday dinner the night before his butt made an appearance on IG.

Evan and Ashlee were married in 2014 in Connecticut at Diana Ross’s home. The couple has two children, a son Ziggy Blu, nine months, and a daughter named Jagger.

Evan, we hope you had a great birthday, and thank you Ashlee for sharing your husband’s birthday “cake” with the world!