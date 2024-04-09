Ask A Professional: Legal Insights from LGBTQ+ Attorney Kevin Crockett

Help, I need a Gay Professional

You’re going to need a lawyer. Unfortunately, that is the reality in the United States as Americans have a 10% chance of being sued in any given year and a 33% chance of being sued in their lifetimes (insuranceqna.com). With those kinds of odds, it might be a good thing to be prepared and have someone in mind, or even start talking to one before anything happens.

Hiring a lawyer is a big decision, a decision that needs to be done with great care and sometimes even immediately. What about being a gay client, will that ever be an issue in a court case or with your lawyer? Unfortunately, that may be a worry/reality in this political climate in 2024. We’ve all dealt with professionals who are then not too professional once they’ve find out we are part of the LGBTQ+ Community. We don’t need that to be a rift with someone who may have your life in their hands.

So, you’re going to need a lawyer, you’re going to have to figure out how to find a good one, and then one that is professional enough to be okay with a gay client.

In our series called Help, I Need a Gay Professional, we highlight some professionals that we feel might be individuals our community members should get to know. We ask them some personal and professional questions to help us understand them as well as their occupation.

Help I Need a Gay Attorney – We met up with Attorney Kevin Crockett.

Instinct: What made you want to become an attorney, to begin with?

As cliché as it may sound, I became an attorney to help people. The law can be a confusing, frustrating, and difficult process that many people do not have the experience or the knowledge to navigate through. I became an attorney so that I could help those people who have been caught in the whirlwind of the legal system. Personal injury law can be especially daunting to those who have been hurt in an accident. Not only do they have to deal with the physical and mental pain that is associated with their accidents, but without my help, they would also have to deal with the legal headaches that follow. I am happy that through my profession, I can help those who have been hurt in an accident have less to worry about and focus more on their healing journey than their legal burdens.

Instinct: What makes you a great attorney? Does being an LGBTQ person help you be a better attorney?

What makes me a great attorney is my persistence. I’ve always been more persistent than the average person and the average attorney. I have seen other attorneys agree to settle for amounts that are not sufficient for their clients. Whether it be because statutes are coming up and they need to close or they don’t want to continue fighting the case because they have other clients they need to tend to so they will settle for an amount they deem as fair. I will redemand cases 2 times, 7 times, or however many times until I run out of arguments so that my clients will get their fair compensation. I don’t think a lot of other attorneys are willing to do that either because they don’t feel they have the time or just to save face, but I don’t get embarrassed and I don’t have shame.

In the personal injury business, most of my clients are often very hurt from accidents that are not their fault. They are often scared and unsure of what their best move is after their accidents. When they come to me for help in their time of need, it becomes my obligation to do the best I can for them. My persistence does not let me quit their cases until I have earned my client’s fair compensation for their injuries.

(Here is a testimonial from one of Kevin Crockett’s clients)

In terms of whether or not being an LGBTQ person helps me be a better attorney, I think it can in certain situations. The LGBTQ community is one of the most welcoming and friendly communities out there and personal injury can often be a hard thing to talk about. I find that when I am working with a LGBTQ client and when we find that we have something in common, I can see a weight removed from their shoulders. Knowing that we share something in common can often help them break through a shell and talk about their situation more. The more that I can discuss with my clients about their case, lives, and injuries the better I can do my job as their attorney.

Instinct: Besides “pick me”, what recommendations do you have for when people are looking to hire an attorney?

Pick me is a good one, but since the question is besides that I would say to ask your family and friends for their recommendations on lawyers. I would not suggest contacting attorneys who work in a different area of law than your needs. A divorce lawyer won’t be able to give you the level of care and case knowledge on a personal injury case like a personal injury lawyer can, and I could not give you that same care and knowledge on a divorce case that a divorce lawyer can. If you cannot find a recommendation for a lawyer from your peers, I would suggest reading online reviews from law firms that specialize in your needs. Read these reviews carefully, see if past clients have had similar cases to yours, and what they had to say about the attorney, and gauge whether or not those reviews are authentic.

Instinct: Everyone’s coming-out story is different. Tell us your story.

My story is not terribly exciting. I am the youngest of 8 and I have 15 nieces and nephews. When I came out to my dad his response was “Darn, I was hoping for more than 20 grandchildren.”

Instinct: No, how about your professional coming out story? Was it easy to come out in your profession? Easier or harder than coming out in the “real world”? Have you lost business or faced other hardships because of who you are?

I don’t have a professional coming out story. I was open about myself from day one.

I haven’t noticed any lost business because of who I am. I have experienced a sly comment here and there but it never really bothered me. I’ve never cared about others’ opinions of me and if they have a bigoted world view then I care even less. Business is business, I am here to do my best for my clients and get them fair compensation for their injuries.

Instinct: What is the value added to what you can offer those who seek you out because you are a member of the LGBTQ community?

Clients who seek me out because I am a member of the LGBTQ community are often members of the same community. What I can offer these clients is the same that I offer to all of my clients, a safe space to discuss their legal issues and needs. I have noticed that when a member of the LGBTQ community decides to work with me, that we often have a great rapport and we are able to more quickly dive into their legal wants and needs. I think that those in our community like to work with each other because we can provide a safe, understanding, and caring environment for each other.

Instinct: In law school, was there ever any curriculum focused on LGBTQ community matters?

There were not many classes that focused on the LGBTQ community, but there was a student LGBT association that I was a part of. The association was small, maybe four of five of us made up the entirety of the club. I still consider my fellow members of the LGBT student association as friends and we still speak often.

Instinct: What would you advise young LGBTQ professionals as they navigate life and career choices?

The best advice that I can give a young LGBTQ professional is to utilize the network within the community. I would also tell them to see their strengths as strengths as opposed to shying away from certain aspects of themselves. The LGBTQ community tends to be a very welcoming one where you can make a lot of new contacts, connections, and friendships. In my experience, other groups and communities don’t have the same level of support and camaraderie as ours. Once I started to get more professionally involved in the LGBTQ Community I noticed how much people wanted to participate, help, and engage with my business. And in the professional world, engagement is power.

Thank you Kevin for your time. Finding a lawyer you can trust is crucial, especially for the LGBTQ+ community, given the potential challenges and biases that may arise. Kevin Crockett, a personal injury attorney, emphasizes the importance of persistence and empathy in his practice, ensuring his clients receive the best possible representation. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Kevin offers a safe and understanding environment for his clients, allowing them to discuss their legal needs openly. His advice for young LGBTQ+ professionals is to embrace their strengths and utilize the support network within the community. By doing so, they can navigate both life and career choices with confidence and resilience. If you have more questions for Attorney Kevin Crockett, you can reach out to him using the information below: Kevin Crockett 7700 Irvine Center Dr, STE 400,

Irvine, CA 92618 Phone: 714-714-7100 Email: help@textkevin.com Home page: Crockettlawgroup.com Instagram: @textkevin Twitter/X: @textkevinlaw