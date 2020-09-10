Assistant Attorney General Fired Over Bigoted Tweets

What you write on the internet can indeed impact your personal life, and nobody knows that better than Nick Moutos who was recently fired from his position as the Assistant Attorney General for Texas after a string of homophobic, conspiratorial, and misogynist tweets were surfaced, according to Advocate.

Moutos worked under Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is also anti-LGBTQ from 2017 until recently in the criminal prosecutions division. This year he attempted to secure a nomination for a House representative position in Texas’ 35th Congressional District but lost in the primaries. The following tweets were on his Twitter feed as part of his Congressional bid.

Such tweets include him saying that Americans should use the ACLU as target practice

saying trans people are abominations who have mental disorders,

Using a homophobic hashtag in a tweet about openly gay Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot,

and even referred to a gay commenter as the “homosexual offspring of the Whore of Babylon.”

I would expect such a response from the homosexual offspring of the #WhoreOfBabylon such as yourself, an Indian living in Australia who has no place interjecting in #American political issues. #AmericaFirst #JesusSaves Enjoy your “gay romance” from your “gay man’s perspective.” https://t.co/DJqjW2qbIE — Nick Moutos (@votenickmoutos) April 27, 2020

The Whore of Babylon is a biblical figure that is said to represent evil in the Book of Revelation and some fundamentalists see the Book of Revelation as a prophecy for the end of the world. So, if my reading comprehension is correct, he is saying gay people were put on this Earth to end it?

So you can clearly see that he really doesn’t like LGBTQ people, believes that the BLM movement is a terrorist movement, and is comfortable with openly threatening to shoot people, or at least encourage others to do so. It’s no wonder why he was fired from his job, but there is definitely more. In other tweets, he referred to prominent women in politics such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar as the Whore of Babylon. In the same tweet where he referred to Ocasio-Cortez as the Whore of Babylon, he also threatened to shoot her. Additionally, in a separate tweet, he referred to Omar, a Muslim woman, as an “incestuous Jihadi terrorist” and also threatened to shoot her.

He also said in other tweets that he wants to fight former president Obama during a second Civil War, he advanced the false idea that the coronavirus was a Chinese plot, and even showed support for the QAnon conspiracy which states that there’s a ring of globalists and pedophiles that are all teaming up to take down Trump.

I don’t know about you, but I’m constantly surprised that people think like this but I really shouldn’t be. Despite all of the homophobic and misogynistic tweets, the one tweet that cost him his job is one in which he spread the idea that the coronavirus was a Chinese plot to help the Democrats steal the 2020 election.

He is definitely not a person I would want representing me and I assume many Texans would also not want him to represent them so it is most assuredly a good thing that he lost in the primaries and was fired from his job so that he can’y convert his hateful rhetoric to actual legislation because I’m sure that’s what he would want. ‘

Source: Advocate