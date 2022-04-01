At A Million Views An Hour, We’re Not The Only Ones Looking At Harry

“Come on Harry, we want to say goodnight to you.”

Those are the first words that we hear in Harry Styles’ new video ‘As It Was’. Yes, many of us would love that opportunity to #uck Harry in bed, I mean tuck Harry into bed at night, while others just don’t see it. But what we cannot deny is that this new video for ‘As It Was’ has received a million views per hour since being released.

Could it be that Harry is such a great singer? The catchy tune? Or is it because he gets down to his undies? We will let you decide.

It was a catchy tune, but we also noticed that Harry was saying his own name a couple of times. There’s not too much to the lyrics, and you can read them all below the next picture, but one verse that stuck out was:

Is he saying he’s no good alone in the song or is he just sharing what people are saying about himself. Dunno. Maybe we shall see him elaborate later on about it.

But for now, we’ll keep drooling over the singer… or we will just keep shaking our heads as we just don’t see it. But no matter what, we can applaud this talent man for his entertaining abilities. Go get ’em Harry!

‘As It Was’ Lyrics

—: Intro: Harry Styles :—

Come On, Harry!

We Wanna Say “goodnight To You”

—: Verse 1: Harry Styles :—

Holding Me Back

Gravity’s Holding Me Back

I Want You To Hold Out The Palm Of Your Hand

Why Don’t We Leave It At That?

Nothing To Say

When Everything Gets In The Way

Seems You Cannot Be Replaced

And I’m The One Who Will Stay

Oh! Oh! Oh!

—: Hook: Harry Styles :—

In This World, It’s Just Us

You Know It’s Not The Same As It Was

In This World, It’s Just Us

You Know It’s Not The Same As It Was

As It Was, As It Was

You Know It’s Not The Same

—: Verse 2: Harry Styles :—

Answer The Phone

“Harry, You’re No Good Alone

Why Are You Sitting At Home On The Floor?

What Kind Of Pills Are You On?”

Ringing The Bell

And Nobody’s Coming To Help

Your Daddy Lives By Himself

He Just Wants To Know That You’re Well

Oh! Oh! Oh!

—: Hook: Harry Styles :—

In This World, It’s Just Us

You Know It’s Not The Same As It Was

In This World, It’s Just Us

You Know It’s Not The Same As It Was

As It Was, As It Was

You Know It’s Not The Same

—: Bridge: Harry Styles :—

Go Home, Get Ahead, Light-Speed Internet

I Don’t Wanna Talk About The Way That It Was

Leave America, Two Kids Follow Her

I Don’t Wanna Talk About Who’s Doing It First

—: Outro: Harry Styles :—

Hey! As It Was

You Know It’s Not The Same As It Was

As It Was, As It Was

(lyrics from lyricsroll.com)