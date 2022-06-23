At ‘Heart’ Club A Surprise Performance Had Gays Drinking Their ‘Juice’

Queen of all queens Lizzo blew the roof off of the joint in a surprise appearance at Heart nightclub in West Hollywood last night. The “Truth Hurts” singer wowed the crowd there for the “Night of 1,000 Lizzo’s” celebration sponsored by Snack Haus.

The “Good As Hell” singer debuted a new song appropriately titled, “Everyone’s Gay!.” Videos of the performance have been flooding Twitter all night. Imagine going out to a club on a Wednesday night and Lizzo shows up!? Happy Pride indeed!

