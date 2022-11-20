At least 5 killed, 18 injured in shooting at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub

Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police said.

On November 19, 2022, authorities received numerous 911 calls starting at 11:57 PM and responded to the scene at Club Q. “They did locate one individual who we believe to be the suspect inside,” said Colorado Springs Police Lt. Pamela Castro. “At this point in time, the suspect is being treated [for injuries], but is in custody.” She did not give any information on the motive for the attack and declined to say what kind of firearm was used in the shooting.

In its Google listing, Club Q describes itself as an “adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows & DJs.”

The club said in a statement on its Facebook page, that it was “devastated by the senseless attack on our community … We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

Club Q posted earlier in the day that its Saturday night lineup would feature a punk and alternative show at 9 p.m. followed by a dance party at 11. The club also planned to hold a drag brunch and a drag show on Sunday for Transgender Day of Remembrance. The club’s website now says it will be closed until further notice.

By 4 a.m. (1100 GMT), police had taped off the area around the club, which is located in a strip mall on the outskirts of Colorado Springs. Images of the scene showed security and emergency vehicles with flashing lights parked on a street near the venue.

Castro did not clarify whether the suspect was included in the count of people who were injured in the shooting. Colorado Springs Fire Capt. Mike Smaldino said 11 ambulances responded to the scene after multiple 911 calls were received. “We will be here for many, many hours to come,” said Castro, adding that the FBI is on the scene and assisting. At least five patients are being treated at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, vice president for hospital communications Dan Weaver said. – CNN.com

There was clarification of the deaths as TikTok is starting to share the news. One of the dead is a police man from a local college.

More news will come in of injuries, deaths, motive, and will of course lead to more heart break. We shall see how the openly gay governor of Colorado Jared Polis responds to this awful tragedy. He has had to respond to two other mass shootings recently in his state, one in Colorado Springs in May of 2021 and one in Boulder in March of 2021. Flags were lowered for other Colorado Springs tragedy, will they be lowered for this one?

In 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, before he was shot dead by police. At the time it was the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

We will keep searching for more information as this unfolds. Here is the CNN coverage of the shooting.

