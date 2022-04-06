At Least One Participant From The Documentary Has A Happy Ending

You remember the Tiger King saga, don’t you? The 2020 Netflix documentary series launched perhaps one of the wildest stories ever told. I don’t have time to map out the shenanigans for you, as it would take about three more articles to get the narrative across. However, Netflix renewed the series for two additional series – part 2 and 3, Doc Antle’s version – after 35,000,000 viewers watched Tiger King during its first 10 days of release. The follow up seasons featured returning figures from the initial documentary, as its title character, Joe Exotic, is currently serving a prison sentence for a murder for hire plot against rival zookeeper Carole Baskin.

And if that wasn’t enough Tiger King for you, two scripted adaptations are in the works on major networks. It’s a trashy, scratchy, meth-fueled adventure that keeps on giving; whether we want it to or not. It’s left lives in wreckage and morals buried so deep not even a bored tiger could uncover them. One person trying to survive the trauma of these events is Joe Exotic’s second husband, Dillon Passage. Dillon, now 26, married Exotic, now 59, in 2017 just a mere 2 months after his previous husband committed suicide. When you saw Dillon and Joe together, you could only wonder what a good looking kid was doing with such a crazy maniac. Whether it was freedom from his parents at such a young age, a constant stream of booze, drugs, guns and dirt bikes, or his love of the animals in the documentary, Dillon did stay with Joe throughout his trials and tribulations as well as during part of his incarceration.

Dillon is a different person now, two years past the debut of Tiger King. He’s still a young person with urges and although he tried to remain faithful, come on, you know he wasn’t going to wait for Joe until he’s released from prison in another 21 years. In March 2021, Dillon announced that he had separated from Mr. Exotic but the duo was hoping to work on their relationship… through iron bars? The reconciliation was short-lived, however, as Mr. Passage announced in July 2021 that he started a new relationship with a man named John and he was officially filing to divorce his jailed lover.

The disgraced king of tigers is now denying that he was ever served with divorce papers. So, not only is Dillon committing adultery, but Joe is also looking for alimony payments since he was not the cause of the pending divorce. Not only that, but the reality star countered the media frenzy of his upcoming divorce by announcing he has prostate cancer.

Dillon’s lawyers, Chris Kirker and Holly Davis, say otherwise. A statement provided to People reads:

Despite Joe’s false claim that Dillon did not attempt to obtain a divorce through legal means, the Kirker Davis Law Firm presented a full and comprehensive settlement agreement to Joe’s lawyer, Francisco Hernandez, on September 3, 2021. On September 8, 2021, at 4:59 p.m. CST, our office received an email from Joe that said, ‘It will be a cold day in hell before I sign these papers’ and ‘Your out of your fuckin mind.’ Given this response and Joe’s revelation shortly after that date that he was fighting cancer, Dillon paused pursuing litigation out of respect for Joe’s health crisis. Our firm always urges clients to take the high road, and we applauded his compassionate decision. But Dillon now feels compelled to counter the untrue statements that Joe is making publicly.

Joe Exotic officially filed his own paperwork (from jail) to begin the divorce process on Monday, April 4, 2022. However, despite his initial musings that Dillon is an adultery, this is a case of the pot calling the kettle black. According to TMZ, Joe’s change in character comes from the allegations that he’s in a new relationship with an inmate who recently completed his stint in prison for armed burglary. Here comes husband number three?

In the months since Dillon and Joe’s separation, the 26-year-old has continued to live his life outside of the limelight. He vacations often, spends lots of time with his boyfriend, and still manages a few social media snaps with various exotic animals. Oh, and he started an OnlyFans.

