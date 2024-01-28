Atlantis Gay Cruise Might Have Had A Tragedy On Board

As the Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas comes into port today in Miami, will we get more clarity of the news/rumors that a 36 year old passenger died of an overdose early Wednesday morning?

On Thursday, we received an email from a reader pointing the the Twitter/X account of James (Jim) Walker @CruiseLaw. One of his most recent posts claims that there was a death on board the Atlantis Events charter of the Oasis of the Seas.

The critique of – Atlantis Events’ cruises on Royal Caribbean ships have been plagued by arrests, drug use, passengers going overboard, alpha-alpha-alpha codes & drug-related shipboard deaths over the years. – seems a little pointed, but again somewhat true and resonates with the gay cruises, but then again, “those kind of cruises” are always under a spotlight and judged heavily even before the ship leaves the port. And arrests and deaths on cruise ships happen often, that’s why they all have a jail area, but the deaths are usually older individuals or just accidents and not the finger-pointing targets of drug overdoses.

We did reach out to Royal Caribbean and supplied them with links to the social media mentions of this alleged tragedy. A representative of the company stated:

On background, I can confirm that we had a death onboard and that it was unexpected and not suspicious.

Reddit and the Twitter/X thread mentioned above are elaborating, unofficially.

Luis Escorcia @LuisEscorcia18 shared this visual on CruiseLaw’s tweet, something he also posted on @LuisEscorcia18 shared this visual on CruiseLaw’s tweet, something he also posted on /death_on_atlantis_cruise/

Heading over to Reddit, we can see Impossiblelaw292 is stating that she is the brother of the man who allegedly died onboard. More can be found on the subchat linked here /death_on_the_cruise/

There, you’ll find the many sides of the debate and situation represented;

how can they let drugs on the cruise

why are they buying on board

did the seller know the drugs were laced with something

it’s all a bath house with great food

it’s like Grindr with a buffet

No matter how you feel about these big gay cruises, it appears that the cruise line has responded with swift action. Reports of hearing alpha-alpha-alpha over the ship’s intercom were mentioned by many on social media.

So it’s not a good thing to hear, but when you hear it, you know there will be assistance on the way. One Alantis cruiser mentioned hearing it often. Someone else posted they hear 4, this cruiser uses the word tons.

With nothing official released yet, we will have to wait and see if the allegations are true. But unfortunately, we will not be surprised if this horrible occurrence did happen. We all have our different types of fun, we all take risks, but sometimes those risks are increased when someone unknown to us has changed some of the variables.

Be safe, be well.