Atlantis Gay Cruise Might Have Had A Tragedy On Board

As the Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas comes into port today in Miami, will we get more clarity of the news/rumors that a 36 year old passenger died of an overdose early Wednesday morning?
On Thursday, we received an email from a reader pointing the the Twitter/X account of James (Jim) Walker @CruiseLaw. One of his most recent posts claims that there was a death on board the Atlantis Events charter of the Oasis of the Seas.
The critique of – Atlantis Events’ cruises on Royal Caribbean ships have been plagued by arrests, drug use, passengers going overboard, alpha-alpha-alpha codes & drug-related shipboard deaths over the years. – seems a little pointed, but again somewhat true and resonates with the gay cruises, but then again, “those kind of cruises” are always under a spotlight and judged heavily even before the ship leaves the port. And arrests and deaths on cruise ships happen often, that’s why they all have a jail area, but the deaths are usually older individuals or just accidents and not the finger-pointing targets of drug overdoses.
We did reach out to Royal Caribbean and supplied them with links to the social media mentions of this alleged tragedy. A representative of the company stated:
On background, I can confirm that we had a death onboard and that it was unexpected and not suspicious.
Reddit and the Twitter/X thread mentioned above are elaborating, unofficially.
- how can they let drugs on the cruise
- why are they buying on board
- did the seller know the drugs were laced with something
- it’s all a bath house with great food
- it’s like Grindr with a buffet