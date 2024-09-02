August Recap: ‘Breathless’ Star Manu Rios on the Gram

Manu Rios had set Instagram ablaze in August, and what better way to start the new month than by doing a recap of his posts, as well as talking about his latest medical series, ‘Breathless’ (or ‘Respira’).

First off, let’s talk about ‘Breathless’, where Rios is portraying the character of Biel. According to a synopsis via Design Scene, “the series centers around Biel’s life as he navigates the challenges of working in an underfunded public health system.”

“The plot thickens as a general strike is called to protest budget cuts that threaten the very fabric of public healthcare. Biel, along with his fellow residents, faces a moral and professional dilemma: should they join the strike, knowing the potential fatal consequences for their patients, or continue to work under increasingly difficult conditions?,” the synopsis further reads.

Advertisement

‘Breathless’ was released on Netflix on August 30, and here are some reviews on the series:

“Breathless will not take your breath away; it isn’t even a breath of fresh air, but it might be a comforting nostalgic scent you’ve been missing […] I think Breathless manages to be the perfectly “inspired” show because it’s culturally different, and so we get to see the same old story packaged differently. Naysayers will say it’s a rip-off, but personally, I think it’s got the potential to be the Spanish entertainment industry’s next big thing,” Ruchika Bhat of DMT stated.

Meanwhile, Ready Steady Cut‘s Jonathon Wilson wrote:

Advertisement

“Breathless adopts a familiar device of beginning in medias res and then cycling backward to show how we got to that point, and the anticipated event is a strike that you just know is going to be earned on the back of a great deal of trauma. Presentation-wise Breathless is familiar too.”

Moreover, here’s a recap of Rios’ stunning posts on Instagram in August:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources: designscene.net, sportskeeda.com, dmtalkies.com, readysteadycut.com