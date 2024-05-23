Aura Mayari Talks Debut Single, ‘Drag Race’ Journey, & More

Are you ready to enter Aura Mayari‘s dungeon?

The trade of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 has officially entered her pop star era and released her debut single, “Dungeon,” an edgy and seductive electropop ode to sexual liberation and feeling confident in expressing one’s desires. According to the drag star, she feels that the topic of sexual freedom is very taboo for a lot of people.

“I think people should become more comfortable talking about it and not be ashamed of their desires,” she says. “Personally, I am a very sexual being, and I aim to seduce my audiences when I perform in drag. I hope listeners feel sexy, even if sometimes they don’t think they are, as well as give a safe space for people to feel their inner bad bitch that they may be hiding.”

A BDSM dungeon comes to life in the track’s official music video, where Aura is the mistress, commanding beautiful men through lots of physical and wet scenes that will make viewers feel some type of way. Aura is credited as a songwriter of “Dungeon,” along with Kofi Agyei and Carl Seanté, who worked as cowriters and producers, and the video includes a sexy dance sequence that was choreographed by Aura and Vic Ocasio.

Growing up in the Philippines, Aura often sang karaoke with family and participated in musical theater throughout high school, but seeing a lack of Asian and Filipino representation in the media, she wasn’t sure if an entertainment career was in the cards. She discovered her passion for drag after being cast as Angel in a production of Rent, which eventually became her primary focus.

Aura is now returning to her first love – singing – and she took some time to talk more about “Dungeon,” her Drag Race journey, and how she is using her newfound international platform to showcase Filipino artists with Instinct.

