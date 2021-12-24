Aurelio Sánchez Has Officially Become The “Queen Of Christmas”

Seeing performers transform themselves into Ariana Grande, Diana Ross or Madonna has become commonplace during drag performances globally, but none have managed stir the “emotions” that Aurelio Sánchez has when he transforms into the unofficial “Queen of Christmas” Mariah Carey. Hauntingly perfect and with a fine-point attention to detail, Sánchez has gained a great deal of attention since hitting social media in early 2020.

While creatively transforming into everyone from Cardi B to Kim Kardashian to Selena Quintanilla has certainly garnered Sánchez millions of social media views, it’s his performances of Carey, specially during the holidays that have made fans worldwide look twice when seeing Sánchez perform one of Carey’s holiday classics. A recent performance at Piranha in Las Vegas shows Sánchez in full Mariah regalia, complete with straight blonde tresses and eerily perfect makeup, with every hand gesture completely true to Carey herself.

Transforming into Mariah Carey isn’t Sánchez’s only skill. He is able to expertly wield a makeup brush and turn himself into a number of other superstars, including Gloria Estefan, Liza Minnelli, Jenni Rivera, Ana Barbara, Roció Dúrcal, Maria Felix, Maribel Guardia, Kim Kardashian, Paulina Rubio, and Alejandra Guzmán. Dive into Sánchez’s TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube pages to see these transformations and more.

Follow Aurelio Sánchez on Instagram