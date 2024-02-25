Austin Butler & Callum Turner React to Barry Keoghan’s Viral Pantsuit

Austin Butler, Callum Turner and Barry Keoghan are starring in the war drama ‘Masters of the Air’, where they are portraying real pilots Major Gale Cleven, Major John Egan and Lt. Curtis Biddick, respectively.

The Apple TV+ miniseries is an adaptation of American biographer and historian Donald L. Miller’s 2007 nonfiction book “Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the War Against Nazi Germany”.

The show is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, and it follows the story of the “members of the Air Force fighting against Nazi Germany,” as per Variety.

“‘Masters of the Air’ is a salute to the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through their courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II,” Goetzman stated in a press release.

‘Masters of the Air’ premiered with its first two episodes on January 26, and new episodes are set to be released on Apple TV+ every Friday until March 15.

Moreover, hotties Butler and Turner were asked about their reaction on co-star Keoghan’s viral red carpet outfit at the world premiere of ‘Masters of the Air’. The ‘Saltburn’ actor was sporting an all-white pantsuit with a cropped and sleeveless top, showing off his toned bod.

Turner joked that the outfit was his at first, stating:

“Barry stole it from my hotel room,” to which Butler agreed to.

“He looked great. He looked good,” Turner added a bit later on in their interview with PopBuzz for their new show.

The two actors were also asked about their reaction to Keoghan’s film ‘Saltburn’, and ‘The Boys in the Boat’ actor immediately responded:

“I thought it was great,” while looking at Butler who admitted that he hasn’t seen it yet.

“Some of the shots in that are like paintings. It’s really a beautiful movie,” Turner further expressed.

