Austin Butler Talks About Working with Timothée Chalamet in ‘Dune 2’

Austin Butler is starring alongside Timothée Chalamet in the highly anticipated sequel of ‘Dune,’ and he shared about his bond with the ‘Call Me by Your Name’ actor in a recent interview on the podcast Happy Sad Confused.

The ‘Elvis’ star had nothing but good things to say about Chalamet, and it seems like the two of them have gotten quite close while filming for the upcoming film ‘Dune: Part Two.’

“We bonded immediately, I really love him a lot. I’ve been a huge fan of his work. Getting to be out there, there weren’t a lot of people our age necessarily so we stuck together. He feels like a brother now. He’s amazing, I really enjoyed the time with him,” Butler shared.

Moreover, he talked about joining the second installation of the hit 2021 movie, ‘Dune,’ which he revealed to have loved “so much.”

The 31-year-old actor stated,

“Well, I just love the first film so much. It was just a cinematic masterpiece. So the idea of getting to be a part of the world is just incredibly exciting. And Denis is one of my favorite filmmakers and just an amazing human being. He’s so kind and I’m a fan of every one of those actors in the film, so I felt really honored.”

Butler further expressed,

“It’s really surreal. You feel sort of like a kid in a, you know like in your favorite film, it’s like walking onto the set of any film that you admire as a kid. Like walking on to Indiana Jones or something like that … Movies that really impact you as a kid, that’s how I felt.”

‘Dune: Part Two’ is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 3, 2023.

Source: comicbook.com