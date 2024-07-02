Austin Mahone Brings the Sizzles to the Gram in New Sexy Snap

I had no idea who Austin Mahone was prior to stumbling upon his latest shirtless snap on a celebrity gossip site. Now, I think we’re all going to stop and take notice.

Austin, age 28, is one of the few artists to successfully jump from YouTube covers to releasing music under a major label. This native Texan hit the charts running in 2014 and has so far achieved six singles all certified Gold for sales of over 500,000 units. His biggest hit, though, is a song called ‘Mmm Yeah’ featuring Pitbull.

An occasional actor, Austin appears to enjoy his leisure time when not traveling the world performing new music. A brief glimpse of his Instagram shows interests in golfing, philanthropy, bonfires, bars and guns. Listen, you can send the boy to California, but his heart still belongs to Texas!

During his most recent down time, Mahone decided to play a few rounds of pool while losing his shirt… because that’s how we all play pool, right? Let’s finally take a look at how he grabs his stick, shall we?

Nice body, am I right? Just the perfect amount of light muscling.

Now adays, Mr. Mahone spends a lot of his time basically being social media famous. He pops up on broadcasts and podcasts all over the globe – presumably while he gathers more inspiration for his next album. His previous record was released in 2023 to critical acclaim.

Here’s hoping we get to see more of Austin Mahone, if you know what I mean…

(PS: For the record, Austin is straight by all accounts.)