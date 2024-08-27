Austin Peters & Luis Gerardo Méndez Talk New Thriller ‘Skincare’

In IFC Films new psychological thriller Skincare, audiences are introduced to famed aesthetician Hope Goldman, played by award winning actress Elizabeth Banks. She is about to take her career to the next level by launching her very own skincare line, however, her personal and work lives are challenged when rival facialist Angel Vergara (Luis Gerardo Méndez) opens a new skincare boutique directly across from her store.

Starting to suspect that someone is trying to sabotage her reputation and business, Hope embarks on a mission with her friend Jordan (Lewis Pullman), to unravel the mystery of who is trying to destroy her life.

Directed and co-written by Austin Peters, Skincare not only plays with the ideas of fame and beauty, but showcases the struggles of mental health and how deadly consequences can be when one takes matters into their own hands. The film also stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nathan Fillion, Medalion Rahimi, and John Billingsley.

Skincare is now exclusively playing in theaters, and Instinct recently caught up with Peters to talk more about his directorial vision and why he felt this type of story needed to be told. We also connected with Méndez, who discusses why he wanted to he involved with this project, what he enjoyed the most about playing Angel, and reuniting with Banks. The two previously worked together on the 2019 film, Charlie’s Angels.

Check out the full video interviews below.

Luis Gerardo Méndez…

Austin Peters…