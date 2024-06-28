Austin Wolf, Faces Serious Charges for Child Pornography

Popular and well-known gay adult film star known as “Austin Wolf” is accused of sending and receiving at least 200 videos of child pornography, including one of a 10-year-old boy being bound and raped.

The actor, whose real name is Justin Heath Smith, was arrested following charges filed by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams and the FBI on Friday.

Advertisement

Authorities said Smith, 43, used a Telegram account to exchange the pornography with another user, which they later found stored on a memory card at his New York City apartment.

Smith, who has over 947,500 followers on X, where he distributes much of his adult film material, is charged with two alleged offenses: one count of distribution and receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. The first charge relates to activity over just four days, between March 24 and 28, during which time Smith allegedly sent and received hundreds of videos and images containing child pornography though an anonymous Telegram account.

One of Wolf’s recent social media posts chillingly states: ‘Have you seen what happens to little boys who follow me to the locker room?’

Authorities were first alerted to the actor after seizing the other user’s phone and linking the activity to him.

Advertisement

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Smith, 43, is accused of “sending and receiving hundreds of videos of child pornography via the Telegram application.”

In a statement, FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Smith emphasized the gravity of the crimes: “Those who distribute child sexual abuse images prey upon the most vulnerable in our society. Each image is a crime scene, leaving lasting scars on innocent victims. The FBI is relentless in our pursuit of these perpetrators.”

Smith has been charged with one count of distribution and receipt of child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of 20 years. Additionally, he faces one count of possession of child pornography, which has a maximum sentence of 10 years, according to prosecutors.

This case highlights the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to combat the distribution of child sexual abuse materials and bring those responsible to justice.

Story is developing.

Source: NBC