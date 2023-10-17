Australian Firefighters Drop a Sneak Peek of Their Steamy Calendars

It is now that time of the year again when Australian Firefighters release their smokin’ hot calendars, and they are extra sexy and wet for 2024!

According to their official website, The Australian Firefighters Calendar started back in 1993, aiming to support the Children’s Hospital Foundation to provide funds for research into childhood burns.

Advertisement

The calendar is now in its 31st year, and it has raised more than $3.45 million donated to various charities. The Australian Firefighters dropped an array of options for 2024, including their Classic Calendar, Dog Calendar, Mixed Animal & Firefighter Calendar, Cat Calendar, Horse Calendar, and Hero Firefighter Calendar — all of which feature sexy firefighters and adorable animals.

They also offer calendars that only feature animals, including Animal Only Calendar, Dog Only Calendar, Cat Only Calendar, as well as various Desktop Calendars. Not to mention, other merchandise is also on sale on their website, including a daily planner, greeting cards and even a pillowcase featuring Firefighter Matt…

The Australian Firefighters Calendar is said to be “the world’s favorite fireman calendar,” and real hunky Aussie firefighters are featured in it. That being said, here’s a sneak peek of their 2024 calendars:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can purchase your desired 2024 Australian Firefighters Calendar here, and turn up the heat with smokin’ HOT firefighters for a good cause. 😉