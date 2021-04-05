Australian Parliament In Chaos Over Gay Sex Tape Leak

Australia’s parliament is in an uproar over sexually explicit videos recorded within its halls.

Last week, staffer Nathan Winn was fired after sex tapes involving him leaked to the press. One of the two videos depicted an oral sex scene between Winn and his former boyfriend Gavin Cuddy, according to NT News. The other video showed Nathan Winn masturbating on a female MP’s desk.

But who spread these videos? None other than Cuddy. Gavin Cuddy, who’s a retail manager and has never worked in Parliament, claims he gave the videos to journalists in an attempt to expose the legislative body’s corruption. He also alleges to have more sex tapes involving other staffers. But, according to Liberal MP Warren Entsch, Cuddy has a more personal motive.

According to the Sunday Morning Herald, Warren Entsch, who was Nathan Winn’s boss when Entsch worked as the chief whip, says Gavin Cuddy only released the videos after Winn got engaged to someone else.

“Nathan basically shut him down and this character has now decided to get even,” Entsch told The Sunday Morning Herald.

Keep in mind, Entsch isn’t fully supporting Winn. He says Winn’s actions are still wrong. That said, Gavin Cuddy’s action of spreading the videos is also reprehensible. In fact, Entsch says the action should be called what it is, revenge porn. In addition, Entsch is calling for a full investigation into Cuddy.

“Let’s make it clear: it is revenge porn,” Entsch added. “Any material provided to the government should be forwarded to the AFP (Australian Federal Police) for investigation.”

“None of this is true,” Gavin Cuddy responded when asked about the Entsch’s words.

At the moment, the situation seems to be at a standstill. Cuddy has attempted to deliver his additional graphic material to Special Minister for State Simon Birmingham and Labor Senator Kristina Keneally. But, both have rejected the material. Meanwhile, delivering the material to the police may incriminate Cuddy. So what will be his next move? And how will it affect the legislative body? No one knows for sure. Not even Gavin Cuddy.

Source: NT News, Sunday Morning Herald,