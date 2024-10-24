Autopsy Shows Man Was Born with Three Penises

Okay… Well… Everyone has something special about them, right?

Vice is reporting the shocking autopsy results of a 78-year-old man who recently passed away. The shocking part being that he had three distinct penises.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right. Three. Distinct. Penises. And this is actually the second case of the genetic mutation. The first case was reported back in 2020.

It’s called Triphallia, but it doesn’t present just how you’d expect. It stands to reason that the men don’t even know they have it. According to the University of Birmingham – per Vice – it’s a condition that stems from an effect to the androgen receptors during week 4-7 in fetal development.

The source further clarifies that Triphallia is, in essence, a “bundle of carrots.” As in three distinct stalks inside a single bundle. When looking at the 78-year-old man’s autopsy, he had his primary shaft and then two smaller penises that were hidden in his scrotum – all connected by a single urethra.

Advertisement

Also, it’s important to note, a similar condition – Diphallia – exists in which men are born with two penises. This happens much more commonly, though still rare, affecting 1 in every 6,000,000 males. Kind of like a sugar glider!

Remember, one, two or three penises – we’re all human and deserve to live life free of prejudice. However, our recently deceased case study would have made a killing on OnlyFans…

Source: Vice