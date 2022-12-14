Avan Jogia Catches the Internet Off Guard After Updating Pronouns

Avan Jogia recently updated their pronouns to he/they, and need not to say, the internet is celebrating and speculating…

In a TikTok video, the 30-year-old Canadian actor ironically used the viral audio:

“I’m a male, I’m a man, I’m a he. I don’t get into that mentally ill stuff.”

They then captioned their post writing,

“Not that he honestly and if I’m being real? I probably get into that mentally ill stuff…”

Some people were rejoicing after the pronouns update:

Meanwhile, others were speculating if it was a coming out video.

Prior to the video in question, the ‘Victorious’ star also previously posted a “Smash or Pass” video, wherein they revealed which male and female Marvel characters they would smash.

Despite the pronouns update, we can’t say that Jogia had come out, and it also does not necessarily mean that they are non-binary. Celebrating them for what they are is more than welcome though. <3

Aside from their TikTok videos, the actor portrayed a queer role in the 2019 comedy series ‘Now Apocalypse.’ Here’s Jogia’s character Ulysses Zane thirsting over Ford Halstead, who is played by Beau Mirchoff… 😉

