Avan Jogia Catches the Internet Off Guard After Updating Pronouns

Avan Jogia recently updated their pronouns to he/they, and need not to say, the internet is celebrating and speculating…
In a TikTok video, the 30-year-old Canadian actor ironically used the viral audio:
“I’m a male, I’m a man, I’m a he. I don’t get into that mentally ill stuff.”
They then captioned their post writing,
“Not that he honestly and if I’m being real? I probably get into that mentally ill stuff…”
Some people were rejoicing after the pronouns update:
Meanwhile, others were speculating if it was a coming out video.
Not that he honestly and if im being real? i probably get into that mentally ill stuff…
Prior to the video in question, the ‘Victorious’ star also previously posted a “Smash or Pass” video, wherein they revealed which male and female Marvel characters they would smash.
“To be #victorious one must stare into the eyes of humanity and see oneself.” #marvel #smashorpass
Despite the pronouns update, we can’t say that Jogia had come out, and it also does not necessarily mean that they are non-binary. Celebrating them for what they are is more than welcome though. <3
Aside from their TikTok videos, the actor portrayed a queer role in the 2019 comedy series ‘Now Apocalypse.’ Here’s Jogia’s character Ulysses Zane thirsting over Ford Halstead, who is played by Beau Mirchoff… 😉
