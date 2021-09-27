Azealia Banks Calls Out Nicki Minaj’s “Fake” Butt Over Vaccine Gaffe

Nicki Minaj’s famous and arguably unnatural booty is at the center of attention following the uproar she caused over a week ago by revealing she had skipped the Met Gala because she is not vaccinated for COVID. She offered that she “needed to do more research” as her reasoning. Adding to her admission, she then sloppily posted an unsubstantiated claim to her millions of social media followers, saying that her cousin’s friend’s boyfriend’s testicles became swollen after receiving the vaccine.

On September 13th, Minaj tweeted:

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

There is no data of any such side effect as stated by Minaj and millions of men have received the vaccine. Minaj immediately received pushback from the public, the medical community, MSNBC’s Joy Reid, the CCD, The White House, and even Doctor Fauci directly. They all responded, pleading with the famous rapper to be more cautious and responsible when relaying health-related messages to her millions of fans.

Well, now adding to the list of those calling Minaj out for her misguided medical advice is none other than one of her most notorious rap rivals, Azaelia Banks.

On Friday, Azealia Banks called Minaj out in a real “And I Oop” moment mocking her reluctance to getting the vaccine,

Banks posted to her Instagram account:

“For as many Black women that have died or had their legs amputated or body parts amputated because of black market butt injections, why do we not have Nicki Minaj questioning that?”

This was an apparent dig at Nicki’s long-rumored medically enhanced derriere augmentations.

But Banks wasn’t done; she continued:

“For someone who has lyrics like, ‘Woke up, the price of coke up,’ knowing that 90 percent of the cocaine that comes into the United States is laced with Fentanyl. Like, you wanna encourage your fans to snort Fentanyl as cocaine rather than get a vaccine.”

Listen, to be clear, Azealia’s words and actions over the years have also been drenched in questionable intent and controversy. She seems to have an affinity for fighting with everyone online and she ultimately was suspended from Twitter completely. She has sparked beefs with Minaj in the past and they are known as archenemies in the music industry and real life. Azealia infamously accused Nicki Minaj of being a cocaine addict after the “Super Bass” rapper appeared in a TV appearance with a constant sniffle.

Back in 2015 Azealia bizarrely compared the gay community to the KKK. Then there was that weird time she had a nasty Twitter fight with Lana Del Rey in which Lana warned her about their next in-person encounter, “I will not NOT f*ck you up!” Seriously? Who gets into a fight with Lana Del Rey?

More recently, Azaelia lashed out at gay men, reprimanding them for taking PreP just to have bareback sex. Though, in a rare act of contrition she did make a seemingly heartfelt apology for that misstep. So, yes, she is a mess, and I don’t acknowledge her much at all, but I have to say she’s spot on with calling out Minaj’s vaccine hypocrisy.

In fact, I was recently listening to some tracks by Nicki. Not only does she make cocaine references clearly glorifying her use of the drug, but she also raps about taking Molly, Percoset, and Ecstasy — and I’m pretty sure she didn’t “research” what was in them first before swallowing.

Nobody knows yet if Nicki will take the bait, respond and engage in a new social media war with Azaelia, but they’re overdue, so I will be watching. I’m here for it, all day!