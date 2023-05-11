B5’s Dustin Michael Reveals Relationship with Trans Director D. Smith

After the unfortunate and fatal shooting of Koko Da Doll, real name Rasheeda Williams, in Atlanta last month, B5’s Dustin Michael decided to open up about his transgender girlfriend D. Smith, as well as to express his stand against violence on trans women.

In the video he posted on Instagram, the 35-year-old R&B singer stated,

“I’m in a very beautiful relationship with someone who makes me very happy. She’s very sexy, very talented. And most of all, she has a beautiful kind of spirit, which I love. My girlfriend, she is transgender. Her name is D. Smith.”

D. Smith is the award-winning film director of the 2023 documentary ‘Kokomo City.’ According to its synopsis, ‘Kokomo City’ is “a raw depiction of the lives of four black trans sex workers as they confront the dichotomy between the black community and themselves.” Koko Da Doll is one of the trans women who appeared in the documentary.

Michael further explained why he chose to finally talk about his beautiful relationship with D. Smith, expressing:

“After Koko’s death, I wanted to make it very clear to (D. Smith) that she has a place that she can feel safe and free with and basically feel seen and loved without any conditions. I don’t want to be one of those men benefiting from a trans woman in private and I celebrate her publicly.”

Meanwhile, D. Smith reposted his video, and on the caption, she wrote:

“@dustinmichael00 I’m so proud of you. We’ve known each other for almost 10 years now and every moment with you was always validating. So many men only dream of being as brave as you are. Thank you for being the example of a human just loving a human. I’m so grateful for your heart, ambition and spirit! I love you.”

You can watch Michael’s video here:

