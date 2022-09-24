‘Baby Daddy’ Cast Reunites For Derek Theler’s Wedding

Well look at that! The Baby Daddy gang got back together!

The cast of the former Freeform show, back when it was called ABC Family, recently reunited for Derek Theler’s wedding and shared pictures on social media. Theler, who played Danny Wheeler on the show, tied the knot with Lisa Marie Summescales and invited a lot of his former coworkers to the event. This includes Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Tahj Mowry, Chelsea Kane, Melissa Peterman, Jonna Walsh, show creator Dan Berendsen, producer/writer Heidi Clements, and director Michael Lembeck.

“Best day ever,” Chelsea wrote for a group selfie.

“#summeroftheler,” Tahj wrote in his own post.

“REUNITED IN THE NAME OF LOVE! #summeroftheler,” Heidi captioned on Instagram.

All the posts and the love reminded us of the former sitcom, which ended in 2017. The show was about a single man in his twenties who one day finds out that he fathered a child. When the mother leaves the baby girl on his footstep, he, his roommates, his childhood friend, his brother, and his mother all band together to raise the child. It takes a village, after all.

But what really got our attention about the show was its many thirst traps. The writers and producers behind the show were VERY aware that they had three hot guys leading the show. And they used that to the best of their abilities. It seemed like every few episodes there was some excuse to get one of the guys, especially the 6 foot five Derek Theler, shirtless. From antics right after hopping out of the shower to locker room looks and more.

And then there was THIS moment!

And we fans were happy to see it. And can you blame us? Just look at them!

All those wedding photos have us interested in watching an old episode or two of the show. And if you’re feeling the same, don’t worry. We’ve got the info you need. If you want to stream the show and live in the U.S., Baby Daddy is available to watch on Hulu.

Enjoy! And, congrats to the happy couple!