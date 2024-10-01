Baby News! Colton Underwood is Now A Dad!

Congratulations!

Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown have announced the birth of their son, Bishop, on September 26. The healthy baby boy was delivered through IVF, a journey his fathers started almost two years ago.

Check out this sweet video shared by Mr. Underwood – who looks absolutely exhausted but beside himself with joy.

Underwood and Jordan C. Brown have enjoyed a whirlwind romance in recent years. They started dating in September 2021, got engaged in February 2022 and tied the knot in May 2023. Now they can add parenthood to their timeline with September 2024.

Colton, age 32, is a former defensive end for the San Diego Chargers, Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles. He gained mainstream success after his appearance on the 14th season of The Bachelorette in 2018 – which ultimately led to him starring in the 23rd season of The Bachelor in 2019. Since then, he’s had his own show, Coming Out Colton, and appeared on Beyond the Edge and The Masked Singer.

Underwood is also an aspiring producer/director, a model and podcaster. His husband, Jordan, works as a democratic political strategist.

Here’s looking forward to baby’s first Holiday Season! I bet the pictures are going to be adorable. But on a more positive side, I’m glad to see that Colton is finally happy in life… and I’m hoping that his story inspires other gay men and people who are struggling in their IVF journey.

