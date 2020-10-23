New ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Kenny Braasch’s Naughty Pics Resurface

Reality stars, of all the kinds of people who have claims to fame out there, always seem to have some type of past that involves them posing for photos sans clothes.

Kenny Braasch, one of the hot as hell suitors on the newest season of The Bachelorette, is part of that coveted group of men who bared all at one point in their life.

Kenny is a model and boy band manager according to his Instagram page. He’s also a former basketball and baseball player. Oh, and speaking of balls, dude is nicely hung with a set that is large and in charge (kudos to Cocktails and Cocktalk for the delicious photos that can be seen HERE).

Just a little something for our readers on a cold Friday night. Enjoy!