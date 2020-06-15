Former ‘Big Brother’ Star Mark Jansen Reveals Why He’s On OnlyFans

Reality stars have been making the leap into the adult industry for years. Some names that come to mind include Big Brother 10 contestant Steven Daigle and most recently Below Deck alum Bruno Duarte.

Another former Big Brother houseguest Mark Jansen, who is considered to be one of the hottest men to ever appear on the long-running CBS program, has kind of sort of done that by creating an OnlyFans account.

OnlyFans, for those who aren’t familiar, is a content subscription service based in London that caters to all types of people. It is also often talked about as a platform for adult film stars to make some extra cash amid the money-strapped industry that they are in.

The 29-year-old wrote a very long caption next to a naked Instagram photo of him (which you can see HERE) that talked about why he hasn’t gotten fully naked on OnlyFans and his interesting reasons for starting a page to begin with.

“YES I am on OnlyFans. No I’m not a porn star and no I’m not fully nude… YET,” he began. “I started this for many reasons, some I’ll talk about more as I get more comfortable but the biggest reason is to help people feel more comfortable in their own skin. People look at me and think I have some perfect dreamy body with no insecurities. That couldn’t be farther from the truth.”

“I grew up being bullied for being overweight, got picked on in collegd for having a club foot after walking on to a Division 1 team, criticized for bodybuilding because of my loose skin and stretch marks,” he continued. “I’m a walking imperfection but that what makes me special and unique and all your imperfections is what makes you so special and truly one of a kind.”

His uplifting speech finished on a high note. “I don’t care what others think of this because I can take all the negativity and criticism if it means just one person can get even the slightest more comfortable in their own skin. I’ve always dreamed of having that underwear model body and I’ll never get that but I choose to be comfortable in my own skin and try to inspire others. Look through my stories for the messages and comments that make this all worth it.”

On another note, he’s really, REALLY fun to look at. Just take a peek at what happened to him while the cameras were rolling on BB. Yum.