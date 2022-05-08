Backstage, Beards, Snowboards + More Eye Candy

Sharing some of our favorite Instagram posts from the week beginning with RuPaul’s Drag Race Pit Crew member Bruno Alcantara offering a glimpse into backstage life:
Garrett Clayton was slipping and sliding through the week…
…while Jake Miller slid down some snow at Big Bear Mountain:
VikingMuscleBear got back to the gym after some stressful weeks:
But remember it’s always important to warm up before sports activity:
Dwayne Lati says, in his head, he never left the beach:
Jordan Torres did inspire us to pause our scrolling:
Check out Bremen Menelli’s little post-workout check in:
Won Ho can serve up a shower selfie, amiright?
Nurse Joe Putignano had the new “Doctor Strange” flick on his Sunday schedule:
Ramses Principe has a whole morning routine, and here it is:
Chef Ronnie Woo likes to float through breakfast:
Turns out Nick Masc doesn’t basketball very well, but things turn out ok anyway:
Spaniard George Return reminds us how sexy the natural body is:
Chris Salvatore had some deep thoughts about time:
Diego Barros enjoyed the sun and palm trees:
Ramon Ventura is ready for WE Party London:
Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas offers this ‘Taste’ of fan favorite Nate Bryan:
Max Emerson is tired of traveling, so he’s letting Andrés Camilo take over:
Out actor Wilson Cruz got ready to accept the Vito Russo Award, presented to a LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in accelerating LGBTQ acceptance, at the GLAAD Awards in New York City: