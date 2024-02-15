Bad Bunny Becomes an “Eighth Wonder of the World” in New Photoshoot

by

Jacquemus recently dropped Bad Bunny’s photos modeling their Spring/Summer 2024 collection, which is called “Les Sculptures”.

(c) Instagram: @jacquemus / @theodegueltzl

Needless to say, the 29-year-old Puerto Rican rapper and singer is looking like a work of art in his sculpturesque pics, to the point where HypeBeast even labeled him as “the Eighth Wonder of the World.”

(c) Instagram: @jacquemus / @theodegueltzl

In the photos, Bad Bunny is photographed with various outdoor backgrounds, as well as him mostly standing on a platform depicting a statue. Not to mention, he wore exquisite outfits, including a black structured tube ensemble.

(c) Instagram: @jacquemus / @theodegueltzl

The “MONACO” singer also sported a black leather jacket, paired with black leather pants while standing on a stack of cylindrical stones. We then see him in a bit more color with a striking red outfit, as well as a creamy-white jacket with a black pattern.

(c) Instagram: @jacquemus / @theodegueltzl
(c) Instagram: @jacquemus / @theodegueltzl

Meanwhile the comments section is teeming with admiration for Bad Bunny as a sculpturesque work of art, and here are some of the people’s sentiments:

“I am honestly so in love with this man,” Instagram user @dievilmot wrote.

“I’m definitely into it…,” @nickseannn commented.

“Why god … whyyyyy … omg Im gonna faint now. Someone hold me,” @dumzon also wrote.

“Best men’s campaign so far,” @bureaujacquemus expressed.

On that note, you can see more of Bad Bunny modeling Jacquemus’ Spring/Summer 2024 collection here:

Source: hypebeast.com 

