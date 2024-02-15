Bad Bunny Becomes an “Eighth Wonder of the World” in New Photoshoot

Jacquemus recently dropped Bad Bunny’s photos modeling their Spring/Summer 2024 collection, which is called “Les Sculptures”.

Needless to say, the 29-year-old Puerto Rican rapper and singer is looking like a work of art in his sculpturesque pics, to the point where HypeBeast even labeled him as “the Eighth Wonder of the World.”

In the photos, Bad Bunny is photographed with various outdoor backgrounds, as well as him mostly standing on a platform depicting a statue. Not to mention, he wore exquisite outfits, including a black structured tube ensemble.

The “MONACO” singer also sported a black leather jacket, paired with black leather pants while standing on a stack of cylindrical stones. We then see him in a bit more color with a striking red outfit, as well as a creamy-white jacket with a black pattern.

Meanwhile the comments section is teeming with admiration for Bad Bunny as a sculpturesque work of art, and here are some of the people’s sentiments:

“I am honestly so in love with this man,” Instagram user @dievilmot wrote.

“I’m definitely into it…,” @nickseannn commented.

“Why god … whyyyyy … omg Im gonna faint now. Someone hold me,” @dumzon also wrote.

“Best men’s campaign so far,” @bureaujacquemus expressed.

On that note, you can see more of Bad Bunny modeling Jacquemus’ Spring/Summer 2024 collection here:

Source: hypebeast.com