Bad Bunny & Gael Garcia Bernal Share a Passionate Kiss in ‘Cassandro’

Prime Video recently dropped a steamy clip of Bad Bunny and Gael Garcia Bernal’s passionate kissing scene from the film ‘Cassandro’.

The biopic is loosely based on the life of the ‘Liberace of Lucha Libre’, Saúl Armendáriz, who is also known as Cassandro when he entered the world of wrestling. Bernal is portraying the character of Saúl.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny is playing the role of a drug dealer named Felipe, who is also Saúl’s love interest. In the recently released clip from the film, Felipe initiates a kiss with Saúl, which the latter reciprocates.

While sharing the passionate moment, Felipe has his arm placed between him and Saúl, and he ultimately pulls away, saying:

“I really can’t do this.”

Saúl is understanding of the situation, and assures Felipe:

“It’s okay, don’t worry.”

Moreover, ‘Cassandro’ is directed by Roger Ross Williams, and its official synopsis reads:

“Saúl Armendáriz, a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso, rises to international stardom after he creates the character Cassandro, the “Liberace of Lucha Libre.” In the process, he upends not just the macho wrestling world but also his own life.”

The biopic previously debuted at the Sundance Film Festival back in January, and it started showing in theaters on September 15. Not to mention, ‘Cassandro’ will also be available for streaming on Prime Video on September 22.

In the meantime, you can watch Bad Bunny and Gael Garcia Bernal’s steamy kissing scene here:

You can also check out the trailer below:

