Bad Bunny on Wearing Feminine Clothes and Queerbaiting Accusations

Bad Bunny is well-known for a number of things: as a rapper, singer, songwriter, an occasional professional wrestler, Kendall Jenner’s alleged beau, and an undeniable pro thirst trapper.

Not to mention, he is known to use his voice and platform when it’s most needed. For instance, the rapper spoke up and condemned the murder of Puerto Rican trans woman Alexa Negrón Luciano back in 2020 by wearing a t-shirt with a text that reads: “They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt.”

But he doesn’t stop there… He dressed in drag, prosthetic breasts and all, to support the feminist dance track “Yo Perreo Sola”, which “advocated for a lady’s right to shake her ass, unbothered, at the club,” as per Vanity Fair.

Moreover, Bad Bunny previously kissed a male dancer, as well as sported feminine clothes, which raised queerbaiting accusations against him. He finally addressed the matter in a recent interview with the outlet, revealing:

“I get an endless number of negative comments and sexist and homophobic ones, without being homosexual, for dressing like that.”

“Maybe the queer person suffers more, but it is not like I put on a skirt and go out and they say ‘Look, how cool.’ They’re going to attack me with all their force anyway,” the 29-year-old Puerto Rican rapper continued.

He further expressed,

“You don’t know the reasons why a person is wearing that. You weren’t in his mind when he decided to put on a skirt or a blouse. You don’t know what’s inside him, what’s in his heart.”

And when asked if putting on feminine clothes reflects a part of his identity, Bad Bunny simply answered:

“You do it because you want to and it makes you feel good and it makes you feel happy.”

