Bad Bunny Teases Fans with Latest Steamy Pics in the Tub

Bad Bunny has done it yet again — post some steamy pics that really and truly left the internet zooming in and thirsting for more…

The 29-year-old Puerto Rican rapper recently shared a series of photos of him chilling in the bathtub, and on the caption, he simply wrote:

“baño,” which translates to “bath” or “bathroom” in English.

The snaps in question though shows Bad Bunny in all of his wet and naked glory, even posing with a seductive facial expression. The first pic is a selfie of him in the tub, showing off his tattooed bare chest.

Meanwhile, the second, third and fifth photos are a variety of the “WHERE SHE GOES” singer’s close-up selfies. And if you’re wondering why we skipped on the fourth pic, it’s because we just had to save the best for last. 😉

The photo in question is none other than Bad Bunny teasing his fans with a photo of his bare lower part, with only bath bubbles covering his privates… Yup, you read that right, and here’s what his followers think about the V raunchy thirst traps:

“Don’t be shy, pull it out,” Instagram user @pedrobllanco commented.

“No, I did not zoom in on the bubbles,” @cupcakes_and_prosecco wrote.

“Forget Jacob Elordi’s bath water, I want Bad Bunny’s bath water,” @eeshac also expressed, referring to Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi’s shocking bathtub scene in the 2023 film ‘Saltburn’.

And on that note, you can check out Bad Bunny’s super steamy bath pics here:

