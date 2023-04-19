Bad News For Little Monsters As Long Rumored ARTPOP ACT2 Not Happening

“You either love me or you hate me. There is no in-between.” Famously said by one Real Housewife of New Jersey the same can be said for Lady Gaga’s ARTPOP album. The extremely divise album splits little monster nation in two. The third album from the Oscar-winning superstar was released in November 2013. The album debuted at number one with certified platinum sales, however critical and fan reception was mixed.

Little monsters have been waiting for a decade for the much-discussed follow-up, ARTPOP Act 2. However, one of the producers just updated everyone on the status of the album, and the news was not good. As previously reported by PInk News, DJ White Shadow, also known as DJWS, “{posted} on his Instagram story on Sunday (16 April), he said he no longer wanted to talk about the album at all.

“No longer talking about ARTPOP. I am officially finished. Don’t ask me about it. Don’t talk to me about it.”

If ARTPOP ACT II is not a visual album, I’d be disappointed. pic.twitter.com/W9jDW6NEtV — Grigio Gay💜 (@Abhinav20322417) April 14, 2023

no more ARTPOP act II hype, barely anything for LG7, no new movies for another year, probably not attending met gala, no more award shows, no one to bully off the internet, no more performances… we are entering our worst gaga drought yet i fearpic.twitter.com/XkBZVLRitC — | Alzirr ⋆｡°✩ | #FreeKesha (@GagasLeftT0e) April 16, 2023

Little Monsters everywhere are not living for the applause on this news. After waiting more than 10 years this news was not welcomed by the fandom. The Twitterverse exploded with shock, sadness, frustration and even some glee. Remember, not everyone loved the first album. That album yielded three singles, G.U.Y., Do What You Want, and the biggest hit off this project, Applause.

ARTPOP ACT II cancelled? what?!? i can’t believe it!! pic.twitter.com/Cz6oSZiRQg — . (@hausofsaoko) April 16, 2023

Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo — RadioActive 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@AVIATION_ACTIVE) April 19, 2023

ARTPOP truly divided this fan base in two, or maybe younger stans entering with Joanne don’t get it. ain’t no way people who support her since the fame are happy without an act 2 or music from her in general. — 💯🗣️ (@RihannaBeyGaga) April 16, 2023

Jesus Christ can little monsters stop bullying her producers ffs — S.J (@bruceparker88) April 16, 2023

ARTPOP ACT II IS COMING (i’m extremely delusional where are my meds) — sam 🎀 | ᴷᴾ x ᴺᴹ 4/21 ♡ (@petrasmatique) April 16, 2023

@DJWS & @Interscope fooled y’all. They aren’t releasing ArtPop Act 2. There will probably be one song released on the anniversary. They wanted to cash in on the ArtPop hype & now they have, they don’t care… — Dexter Denny (@DexterDenny2) April 16, 2023

😕 there goes my remaining hope for Act II — AVERY (@averyjoanfaust) April 16, 2023

This Little Monster will just play Judas or Alejandro on repeat today, two of my favorite Gaga songs. What about you Instincters? Disappointed with this cryptic news? Sound off in the commments below.

Source: Pink News