Bad News For Little Monsters As Long Rumored ARTPOP ACT2 Not Happening

by
photo via Instagram, @indicados_diversos

“You either love me or you hate me. There is no in-between.” Famously said by one Real Housewife of New Jersey the same can be said for Lady Gaga’s ARTPOP album. The extremely divise album splits little monster nation in two. The third album from the Oscar-winning superstar was released in November 2013. The album debuted at number one with certified platinum sales, however critical and fan reception was mixed.

Little monsters have been waiting for a decade for the much-discussed follow-up, ARTPOP Act 2. However, one of the producers just updated everyone on the status of the album, and the news was not good. As previously reported by PInk News, DJ White Shadow, also known as DJWS, “{posted} on his Instagram story on Sunday (16 April), he said he no longer wanted to talk about the album at all.

“No longer talking about ARTPOP. I am officially finished. Don’t ask me about it. Don’t talk to me about it.” 

 

Little Monsters everywhere are not living for the applause on this news. After waiting more than 10 years this news was not welcomed by the fandom. The Twitterverse exploded with shock, sadness, frustration and even some glee. Remember, not everyone loved the first album. That album yielded three singles, G.U.Y., Do What You Want, and the biggest hit off this project, Applause.

 

 

This Little Monster will just play Judas or Alejandro on repeat today, two of my favorite Gaga songs. What about you Instincters? Disappointed with this cryptic news? Sound off in the commments below.

Source: Pink News

