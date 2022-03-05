Bailey & Egerton Bring Cock to the Stage

“She really enjoyed it.”

In an interview with BBC’s The One Show, Jonathan Bailey talked about what his “Nana,” from whom he gets approval of everything, thinks of his new play.

“Actually my Nana – who I’m sure is watching now; Hello Nana! She listened to a recording of that said play. She really enjoyed it!”

He added, “She says it was provocative and hilarious, so, we’re good to go.”

Olivier winner Jonathan Bailey is starring alongside Golden Globe winner Taron Egerton in a new West End play Cock. Directed by Marianne Elliot, the play is a revival of Mike Bartlett’s 2009 play. The plot revolves around a young gay couple who gets entangled in a bizarre love affair, when one of them finds himself attracted to a woman.

Jonathan will play John, while Taron will play M, John’s boyfriend.

The ‘Bridgerton’ star described the play as a “fascinating study of human sexuality.”

“It’s quite a complicated relationship and they go on a break. And in that break, John meets a woman. It’s about how that brings up complications in their understanding of each other.”

He also previously commented that Cock, which was first staged 13 years ago starring Fleabag’s Andrew Scott and This Is Going to Hurt’s Ben Whishaw, was “ahead of its time.”

The play is Taron Egerton’s West End stage debut, and his first theatre role after almost a decade. Meanwhile, Bailey is returning on stage for the first time after his award-winning role in a revival of Stephen Sondheim’s musical Company in 2018. Jonathan’s theatre credits include King Lear and his TV roles include Broadchurch, Doctor Who and Bridgerton.

Cock co-stars Jade Anouka and Phil Daniels. The play will run for three months at London’s Ambassadors Theatre from Saturday 5 March – Saturday 4 June 2022.

Source: The One Show