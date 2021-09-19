Bald Heads, Beach Hoes, Bear Soup & More

Some of our favorite Instagram posts this week starting with Curtis Fitzgerald who was pumped for his pizza.

Matthew Camp added to the furry goodness by adopting a puppy:

Trans bodybuilder Paulo Batista is digging his shaved-head daddy phase:

Rodiney Santiago shared his visit to this gorgeous resort in Greece. We want to stay HERE!

Shomari Francis wore a crop top (because that’s what he likes):

Chubby Tanuki found himself in “beach hoe” mode:

Rob Anderson explored the intersectionality of the gays and everything else:

This is how underwear model Terry Miller pre-games for the opera:

CrossFit athlete Dan Tai practiced his “teddybear rolls:”

Antony Tran slid down to snap a selfie:

Wes Dupee indulged in some bear soup: