Ballooning In Mexico, Buff In Blue + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams this week starting with Tommy Jimenez, who did some beach therapy.

Vladislav Gerasimov looks great in green:

Austin was buff in blue:

Arthur Nory tumbled all over São Paulo:

Trevor LaPaglia put in the work on chest day:

Magic Mike Live’s Dino says you can have anything you want:

Bruno Baba checked out his booty:

Sam Cushing went ballooning in Mexico:

Shomari Francis’s legs are shredded – just sayin’…

Yasser Marta was feeling monotones of tan:

Forge read Papa over his RuPaul Build-a-Bear:

Nick Miranda and his guy paused for pool time:

Elliott Norris – “Body by Coke Zero”

How many bears you can fit in a pic?