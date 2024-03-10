Banana Time + Happy Places + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Gustavo, who got a bit burnt at the beach.

Joel Wieneke says don’t get distracted by small things. Good thing for us Joel is no ‘small thing.’

Dani Garrido was down for banana time after the gym:

Gus Kenworthy was living his best life at Telluride Gay Ski Week:

Chris Bednarik kept it simple:

Jeff Ribeiro was watching the stars:

Cover model Kevin Davis was a vision in white at a recent shoot:

Matthew Camp loves his alarm clock:

Arthur Nory was all smiles in the sauna:

Tommy Jimenez was in his happy place:

Ignacio took a break:

Houston Scott was hydrating:

Wyatt Cushman took a pic with his sidekick:

Anthony shared big smiles and fit-over-fifty realness: