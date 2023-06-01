‘Barbie’ Actor Ryan Gosling Opens Up About Hollywood Hiatus

Ryan Gosling is famously known as one of Hollywood’s biggest leading men after starring in one hit movie after another. However, for 4 years, he didn’t work on any films at all, and he recently opened up about the reason for his hiatus from the entertainment industry.

The 42-year-old Canadian actor told GQ the reason in a straightforward manner, sharing that he and partner Eva Mendes had their second child, “and I wanted to spend as much time as I could with them.”

The 2022 movie ‘The Gray Man’ was Gosling’s first project after coming back from his hiatus, and to say the least, he became booked and busy after that. This year’s ‘Barbie’ movie, for instance, is highly anticipated, and he also has an upcoming “giant action film,” ‘The Fall Guy,’ which is set to be released in 2024.

Moreover, the ‘La La Land’ actor noted how his attitude towards his job changed after his break, expressing:

“I treat it more like work now, and not like it’s, you know, therapy. It’s a job, and I think in a way that allows me to be better at it because there’s less interference.”

Aside from the interview, Gosling also did a stunning photoshoot with GQ, and here are his V sexy pics:

