Barbie Ferreira Leaves ‘Euphoria’ Ahead of Season 3

Barbie Ferreira, who plays body and sex positive Kat Hernandez on HBO’s hit series Euphoria, made the announcement saying that she would not be returning for the show’s upcoming third season.

The out actress broke the news via Instagram story, featuring artwork by co-star Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules Vaughn. The post read:

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

It is currently unclear as to what led Ferreira to depart from the role, but there have been rumors of on-set tension between her and show creator Sam Levinson. She told Insider in a March interview that those reports were not true.

As the best friend of Maddie (Alexa Demie) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Kat was a beacon of body positivity for the show as she revamped her style and grew more confident in her sexuality. However, viewers did noticed that her storyline began to fade into the background during season two, which aired earlier this year.

No matter what the case may be, Ferreira will be missed and we wish her the best in her career. Recently, she starred in the 2020 film Unpregnant and made an appearance in Jordan Peele’s Nope.

No release date has been announced for Euphoria season three.